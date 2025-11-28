Ireland tightens asylum and immigration rules amid population growth

Ireland’s government has introduced a package of stricter migration measures aimed at curbing pressure linked to rising numbers of newcomers. The reforms were presented by Justice Minister Jim O’Callaghan after the cabinet approved the changes this week.

According to official figures, Ireland’s population grew by 1.6% last year, far outpacing the European average, reaching about 5.46 million by April 2025. Net migration has almost doubled since 2022 to around 72,000 people annually, driven by labor migration, family reunification, and the arrival of refugees from Ukraine.

Applications for international protection also reached a record high in 2024, with 18,651 people seeking asylum, up sharply from the previous year. Rising numbers of arrivals have led to public tensions and protests in recent years, including clashes in southwest Dublin last month.

Under the new rules, employed asylum seekers will be required to contribute between 10% and 40% of their weekly income toward state-provided accommodation. The changes are expected to affect about 7,500 people. Family reunification requirements will become more stringent, with applicants needing to meet higher income thresholds and show they have suitable housing.

Citizenship rules for refugees are also being tightened, with the minimum residency period set to increase from three to five years. Some long-term recipients of certain social welfare benefits will no longer be eligible to apply. The government will additionally gain legal powers to revoke asylum status in cases involving serious criminal convictions or threats to state security.

The authorities are also reviewing student visa policies amid concerns that some education pathways are being used as routes to long-term residence.

Prime Minister Micheal Martin said the government is mindful of possible spillover effects from policy shifts in neighboring jurisdictions. Officials estimate that nearly 90% of asylum applicants in Ireland enter through the border with Northern Ireland.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that the United Kingdom had announced its largest reform of the legal migration and settlement framework in nearly 50 years, introducing stricter residency timelines and contribution-based requirements for long-term migrants.