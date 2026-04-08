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    Iraq reopens airspace as U.S.-Iran declare ceasefire

    16:22, 8 April 2026

    Following a 40-day closure due to regional conflict, Iraq is reopening its airspace as safety risks subside starting Wednesday, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Iraq reopens airspace as U.S.-Iran declare ceasefire
    Photo credit: Kazakh Transport Ministry

    The Iraqi Civil Aviation Authority announced on its post on X the reopening of the Iraqi airspace to air traffic starting today, following the stabilization of the situation and the return to normalcy.

    Under this measure, all civilian flights are permitted to resume, including overflights, takeoffs, and landings at Iraqi airports, in accordance with established regulations and instructions, reads the post.

    The suspension was prompted by security threats stemming from the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran.

    As stated previously, U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday he has agreed to "suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks."

    Qazinform News Agency reported President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has welcomed the agreement on a complete ceasefire and truce in the Middle East. 

    World News Iraq Air communication Flights Middle East
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