Iraq reopens airspace as U.S.-Iran declare ceasefire

The Iraqi Civil Aviation Authority announced on its post on X the reopening of the Iraqi airspace to air traffic starting today, following the stabilization of the situation and the return to normalcy.

Under this measure, all civilian flights are permitted to resume, including overflights, takeoffs, and landings at Iraqi airports, in accordance with established regulations and instructions, reads the post.

🟧 تنويه ...



تعلن سلطة الطيران المدني العراقي عن إعادة فتح الأجواء العراقية أمام حركة الملاحة الجوية ابتداءً من اليوم، وذلك بعد استقرار الأوضاع وعودة الظروف إلى طبيعتها.



وبموجب هذا الإجراء يُسمح باستئناف جميع الرحلات الجوية المدنية بما يشمل العبور والإقلاع والهبوط في المطارات… pic.twitter.com/F1nBR9aaq4 — الطيران المدني العراقي (@Iraqi_Civil) April 8, 2026

The suspension was prompted by security threats stemming from the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran.

As stated previously, U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday he has agreed to "suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks."

Qazinform News Agency reported President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has welcomed the agreement on a complete ceasefire and truce in the Middle East.