Iran’s foreign minister set to return to Pakistan ahead of Moscow visit

It is reported that part of the foreign minister’s delegation returned to Tehran after talks in Islamabad to seek guidance on issues related to ending the war, and is expected to rejoin Araghchi in Islamabad on Sunday night.

Araghchi and his accompanying delegation carried out bilateral political consultations in Pakistan’s capital prior to traveling to Muscat on Saturday.

During his short stay in Islamabad, the Iranian foreign minister met with Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir as well as Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The meetings focused on bilateral relations and discussions on regional developments, with both sides exchanging views on issues of mutual interest.

Earlier, on Friday, Araghchi confirmed reports about his visits in a post on X. The minister announced that he would travel to Islamabad, Muscat and Moscow as part of a diplomatic trip aimed at strengthening coordination with partner countries. He also emphasized the importance of relations with neighboring countries in Iran’s foreign policy, noting that regional partners remain a priority.

Following 40 days of war and a Pakistani-mediated ceasefire, the US and Iran engaged in negotiations in Islamabad to de‑escalate tensions and explore confidence‑building measures to prevent renewed confrontation.

Previously, it was reported Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and his delegation met with Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad on Saturday, amid efforts to revive stalled peace talks between the US and Iran to end their eight-week war.