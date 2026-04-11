Iran's delegation arrives in Tehran for ceasefire talks

Lead US negotiator Vice President JD Vance says before departure for Pakistan talks: “If the Iranians are willing to negotiate in good faith, we are certainly willing to extend an open hand.”

Iran’s Tasnim news agency is reporting that there are 71 people in Tehran’s delegation to Islamabad, including the main negotiating delegation, expert advisers, media representatives, as well as diplomatic and security teams.

As reported earlier, Trump says he agrees to suspend bombing and attack of Iran for 2 weeks.