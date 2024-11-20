Iranian students’ development wins gold medal at International Nanotechnology Olympiad

Isfahan University of Technology, representing Iran, was awarded the top prize in the field of innovation, technology and commercialisation for its research project titled "Production of Clean Fuel from Hydrogen Using Sunlight", as reported by Pars Today, a partner of TV BRICS.



The team comprises Nima Dehqan and Hamid-Reza Qorbani, students from Isfahan University of Technology, alongside their supervisor, Masoud Atapour.



Representatives from different countries including Iran, Thailand and Malaysia participated in the two-day competition. The participants presented their research projects in the field of nanotechnology.



The project of students from Isfahan University of Technology is to convert water into hydrogen fuel using sunlight on a unique nanoplate. Hydrogen fuel is environmentally friendly and can be used in various energy applications without emitting greenhouse gases.





