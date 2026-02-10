Iranian researchers launch AI chip that learns instantly without internet

Built on an adaptive edge learning architecture, it processes data locally, updating behavior in real time while protecting user privacy.

Unlike traditional chips reliant on pre-trained models, this innovation enables continuous learning, faster decision-making, and 30% lower energy use.

Potential applications include wearable medical devices for detecting vital anomalies and autonomous vehicles that respond more effectively to unpredictable conditions.

Prototype versions have already been tested, with commercial rollout expected within two years, potentially transforming smartphones, connected cars, and medical equipment.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that scientists now can turn mushrooms into living memory chips.