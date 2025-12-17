Iran unveils smart agriculture systems cutting water use by 30%

The newly introduced systems, targeting irrigation management, greenhouse automation, and crop monitoring, integrate precise local sensors with satellite data to collect environmental information and transmit it to a central control unit. Operational commands are then issued to meet the exact needs of plants, optimising growth conditions while reducing resource use.

According to the university, this precise measurement and timed irrigation method has already demonstrated up to 23 per cent water savings for organisations such as municipal authorities and natural resource agencies.

Greenhouse automation technology provides automated irrigation, pesticide application, and environmental adjustments based on plant-specific requirements and regional conditions. By minimising human error – which annually leads to significant crop losses – the system has achieved at least a 63 per cent increase in production efficiency.

The smart crop and orchard systems are customised for the unique characteristics of each farm, employing advanced sensors and monitoring to address specific agricultural needs.

Tehran University also announced plans for a joint production line of these smart systems with Russia, signalling a step towards international collaboration in agricultural innovation.