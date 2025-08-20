Iran unveils first quantum-secure network in Tehran
Researchers at Sharif University of Technology in Tehran have unveiled Iran’s first quantum key distribution (QKD) network for the capital, marking a major step in the country’s push towards secure quantum communications, TV BRICS reports.
Supported by the government’s Digital Economy and Connectivity Initiative, the project harnesses the principles of quantum mechanics to enable ultra-secure encryption, detecting any attempt at eavesdropping or tampering.
According to IRNA, the network, developed using Tehran’s existing fibre-optic infrastructure, is equipped with advanced quantum transmitters, receivers and optical switches. By operating in the O-band of fibre optics, the system allows quantum communications to coexist securely alongside conventional data transfers. This design eliminates the need for costly new physical infrastructure while paving the way for broader deployment in other metropolitan areas.
According to project lead Professor Javad Salehi, the breakthrough places Iran among a small group of nations with operational QKD infrastructure. He emphasised that such networks could significantly enhance security in areas such as e-government services, banking systems and healthcare.
Earlier, it was reported that the Iranian government has approved the currency denomination plan.