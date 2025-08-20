Iran unveils first quantum-secure network in Tehran

Supported by the government’s Digital Economy and Connectivity Initiative, the project harnesses the principles of quantum mechanics to enable ultra-secure encryption, detecting any attempt at eavesdropping or tampering.



According to IRNA, the network, developed using Tehran’s existing fibre-optic infrastructure, is equipped with advanced quantum transmitters, receivers and optical switches. By operating in the O-band of fibre optics, the system allows quantum communications to coexist securely alongside conventional data transfers. This design eliminates the need for costly new physical infrastructure while paving the way for broader deployment in other metropolitan areas.



According to project lead Professor Javad Salehi, the breakthrough places Iran among a small group of nations with operational QKD infrastructure. He emphasised that such networks could significantly enhance security in areas such as e-government services, banking systems and healthcare.



