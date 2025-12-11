Iran to produce cheese and infant formula in Kazakhstan

The first project by Iran’s Solico group is to be launched in Almaty region. The construction of the milk processing and cheese manufacturing plant up to 16 hectares has already begun.

The total amount of investments is to reach 100-150 million US dollars.

Once the first phase of the project commissioned, production of baby formula production will start. He noted Solico Group is one of the Iran’s largest agro-industrial companies.

Besides, another agreement will be signed between Kazakhstan and one of the Iranian mining companies. The company bought a copper field in Aktogay district, Karaganda region, 10 years ago in 2015 and has already been working in Kazakhstan. It currently manufactures some 5,000 tons of cathode copper.

The sides are expected to sign the agreement to expand this production, increase volumes, and raise the level of processing.

He added that several hundred Kazakh citizens are already working at the company. With the planned expansion, the number of jobs is expected to grow significantly, potentially tripling.