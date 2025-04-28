Iran pushes for electric mobility with charging infrastructure expansion
Iran’s Oil Ministry has launched a comprehensive plan to expand electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure as part of a broader strategy to optimise energy consumption and diversify fuel resources. This move comes after the Economic Council approved a resolution mandating the integration of EV charging facilities into new fuel stations across the country, TV BRICS reports.
Under the new regulations, all upcoming fuel stations must incorporate at least one EV charging unit. The ministry is also evaluating the possibility of retrofitting existing stations with charging capabilities, though this will depend on technical feasibility and coordination with private operators.
Iran plans to replace old, gas-guzzling cars with newer electric vehicles, as reported by Tehran Times, a partner of TV BRICS. These efforts show Iran is serious about using energy more wisely and moving away from oil-based fuels.
