Under the new regulations, all upcoming fuel stations must incorporate at least one EV charging unit. The ministry is also evaluating the possibility of retrofitting existing stations with charging capabilities, though this will depend on technical feasibility and coordination with private operators.



Iran plans to replace old, gas-guzzling cars with newer electric vehicles, as reported by Tehran Times, a partner of TV BRICS. These efforts show Iran is serious about using energy more wisely and moving away from oil-based fuels.

Earlier, Kazinform News Agency published an article revealing how renewables could power every car on Earth.