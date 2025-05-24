Iran - Kyrgyzstan trade hit USD 58.5 mln in 2024

At the meeting, the parties discussed the current state of political, economic, cultural and humanitarian relations between the two countries, as well as issues of expanding inter-parliamentary cooperation.

Mirgul Temirbaeva emphasized the importance of developing bilateral relations. "Cooperation between our countries is currently developing on the basis of mutual understanding, support and common interests. Kyrgyzstan is interested in continuing a stable political dialogue and interaction with Iran, further strengthening cooperation in all areas of mutual interest," she said.

The MP noted the importance of creating parliamentary friendship groups, organizing mutual visits of parliamentarians, and conducting joint work to strengthen inter-parliamentary contacts.

In addition, Mirgul Temirbaeva, speaking about trade and economic relations, noted that the volume of trade between Kyrgyzstan and Iran in 2024 amounted to 58.5 million US dollars, and called for joint efforts to increase this figure.

Gholam Hossein Yadegari noted the high level of cultural cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Iran, citing as an example the regular holding of film weeks in the two countries, active work on translating Kyrgyz literature into Persian. At the same time, he drew attention to the importance of developing the tourism industry and proposed opening direct flights. The parties also discussed issues of strengthening cooperation in the areas of transport, security, technology, digitalization and medicine.