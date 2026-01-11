“Iran is looking at freedom”: Trump reacts to growing unrest

In a post published on his Truth Social platform, Trump wrote:

Iran is looking at FREEDOM, perhaps like never before. The USA stands ready to help!!! President DONALD J. TRUMP

The statement came as Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei accused protesters of acting in the interests of the U.S. president. In a brief televised address on Friday, Khamenei said demonstrators were “destroying their own streets to please the president of another country,” directly referring to Trump.

Protests across Iran have now entered their 14th day, having begun on December 28. The initial trigger was a sharp rise in prices and the rapid depreciation of the Iranian rial against the U.S. dollar. Over the past year, the dollar has strengthened by around 80% against the national currency, severely affecting purchasing power.

Reza Pahlavi, the son of Iran’s last shah who was overthrown in the 1979 revolution, has urged protesters to seize and hold city centers, adding a new political dimension to the unrest.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Trump distanced the U.S. from Iran’s exiled crown prince amid unrest.