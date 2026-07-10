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    Investments in Azerbaijan's economy rise 13.8% in 1H2026

    22:39, 10 July 2026

    Investment in Azerbaijan's economy totaled $5.47 billion (9.295 billion manats) during the first half of 2026, up 13.8%from the same period a year earlier, according to the State Statistics Committee, Trend reports.

    Investments in Azerbaijan's economy rise 13.8% in 1H2026
    Photo credit: Trend

    The figures were published in the committee's report, Macroeconomic Indicators of the Country's Socioeconomic Development for January-June 2026.

    Investment in the non-oil and gas sector, however, declined 5.5% year over year to $3.61 billion (6.132 billion manats) during the January-June period.

    The committee also reported that Azerbaijan's gross domestic product (GDP) reached $38.36 billion (65.207 billion manats) in the first six months of 2026, marking a 0.8% increase compared with the same period in 2025.

    During the reporting period, added value in the oil and gas sector declined 0.7% to $11.54 billion (19.61 billion manats), while added value in the non-oil and gas sector increased 1.5% to $26.82 billion (45.596 billion manats), according to the committee.

    As of July 1, Azerbaijan's external public debt stood at $4.617 billion, down 7.9% from a year earlier.

    The country's strategic foreign exchange reserves reached $85.769 billion as of July 1, 2026, an increase of 10.4% compared with the same date last year.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported Azerbaijan's industrial production increases in five months of 2026. 

    World News Azerbaijan Investments Statistics GDP Oil and Gas Foreign exchange reserves
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