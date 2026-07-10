Investments in Azerbaijan's economy rise 13.8% in 1H2026

The figures were published in the committee's report, Macroeconomic Indicators of the Country's Socioeconomic Development for January-June 2026.

Investment in the non-oil and gas sector, however, declined 5.5% year over year to $3.61 billion (6.132 billion manats) during the January-June period.

The committee also reported that Azerbaijan's gross domestic product (GDP) reached $38.36 billion (65.207 billion manats) in the first six months of 2026, marking a 0.8% increase compared with the same period in 2025.

During the reporting period, added value in the oil and gas sector declined 0.7% to $11.54 billion (19.61 billion manats), while added value in the non-oil and gas sector increased 1.5% to $26.82 billion (45.596 billion manats), according to the committee.

As of July 1, Azerbaijan's external public debt stood at $4.617 billion, down 7.9% from a year earlier.

The country's strategic foreign exchange reserves reached $85.769 billion as of July 1, 2026, an increase of 10.4% compared with the same date last year.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Azerbaijan's industrial production increases in five months of 2026.