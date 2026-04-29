Investment in regions: North Kazakhstan establishes agro-industrial hub with Bank RBK support

Founded in 2010, the enterprise has steadily expanded its production capacities. Two years after its establishment, the company launched a mill capable of processing up to 120 tons of grain per day and began producing various types of flour. The real breakthrough came in 2024 with the start of construction of a high-tech feed mill boasting a capacity of 100 tons per hour.

Financing from Bank RBK enabled not only to implement this investment project but also to create a new production and logistics ecosystem. The funds were used to modernize equipment, expand capacity, and ensure a sustainable operating cycle for the plant.

Construction took just over a year, and the plant released its first products in June 2025. Within ten months of operation, it reached 40% of its design capacity, with plans to achieve 70% in 2026 and full capacity by 2027.

Alongside production growth, the product range continues to expand. Since March 2026, the plant has launched new types of compound feed - from pre-starter feed for calves to specialized solutions for poultry farming. Feed meal is already being exported to China, while other products are in high demand domestically. Near-term plans include entering the markets of Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan.

“Today, such projects are not merely about developing individual enterprises. They represent the formation of a new industrial map for the country, where regions become centers of growth and agribusiness evolves into a high-tech industry with global ambitions. By supporting such initiatives, we invest not only in production but also in economic sustainability, food security, and Kazakhstan’s competitiveness in international markets,” says Natalya Akentieva, Chairperson of the Management Board of Bank RBK.

The project has had a significant impact on both the economy and social environment of the region. The launch of the new plant allowed to create 40 new jobs, with employees trained to operate modern automated equipment. Related industries, including beef cattle farming, are also developing.

Novoishimskoye village is transforming as well - infrastructure is being upgraded, roads modernized, and a modern production environment is taking shape, setting a new benchmark for quality of life.

According to Anton Shtrak, Executive Director of Novoishimsky Flour Mill, cooperation with Bank RBK became a key factor in accelerating business development, enabling production expansion, strengthening the team, and broadening the company’s sales geography.

“We highly value our partnership with Bank RBK. The lending process was organized professionally, transparently, and within a tight timeframe. The bank’s team demonstrated a deep understanding of our business, a flexible approach to structuring the transaction, and a high level of customer service. This project is of strategic importance to us - it has allowed us to expand production, diversify our product range, create new jobs, strengthen our human resources, and expand our sales geography. We see this project as a long-term foundation for the company's sustainable development and a significant contribution to the regional economy,” Anton Shtrak, Executive Director of Novoishimsky Flour Mill LLP, noted.

Today, Novoishimsky Flour Mill is no longer just a processing enterprise but a modern agro-industrial hub, setting new standards in efficiency, technology, and export orientation. Importantly, behind such growth stories there are always reliable partners like Bank RBK - those who help ideas mature and, over time, become real economic drivers for entire regions.

License No. 1.2.100/245/41 issued by the Agency for Regulation and Development of the Financial Market on April 5, 2021.