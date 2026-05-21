Investment in health and sport: Bank RBK supports half marathon on the Irtysh

Bank RBK has joined the event as a sponsor of the half marathon’s prize fund, supporting a project that is rapidly gaining momentum and bringing together an increasing number of people. For the bank, involvement in the event reflects its broader commitment to supporting regional initiatives, promoting a healthy lifestyle and backing projects that help create an active, dynamic and creative environment.

“Participation in an event such as the KAZ Minerals Half Marathon Oskemen 2026 carries special meaning for us. Sport clearly demonstrates that success is built on discipline, self-belief, team support and the determination to keep moving forward even when the distance feels challenging. These values are very close to Bank RBK. We are pleased to support a half marathon that brings people together, inspires them to keep moving and gives every participant the chance to experience the feeling of personal achievement,” said Natalya Akentieva, Chairperson of the Management Board of Bank RBK.

KAZ Minerals Half Marathon Oskemen 2026 will bring together professional athletes, amateur runners, corporate teams, local residents and visitors from other cities. Organizers expect up to 1,400 athletes from different countries to take part in the race, a 75% increase compared to last year.

Participants from 9 countries, including Kazakhstan, are expected to join the event, making the race one of the most representative in the country. Together with spectators and guests, the half marathon is expected to attract around 2,000 people.

Behind these figures lies more than just growing interest in running. They reflect public trust in the event, people’s desire to be part of a large-scale urban movement and the emergence of a new sporting tradition in eastern Kazakhstan.

Participants will compete across 5 km, 10 km and 21.1 km distances, while a team relay race will add an extra sense of energy, unity and collective spirit to the half marathon.

Bank RBK’s support for the prize fund helps strengthen the competitive element of the half marathon and highlights respect for those who step up to the start line striving for victory and personal achievement. The bank’s involvement in the project represents a contribution not only to the organization of a single race, but also to the development of a culture of achievement where every result matters.

Preparing for a race involves countless details. An electronic timing system, refreshment stations with water and fruit, music, professional hosts, a dedicated start and finish area, finisher medals and prizes for winners all help create an event where every participant feels important.

Some runners will take part to improve their personal best, others will test themselves in competition for the first time, while many will run alongside colleagues, friends or family members.

The race will take place along a course that has already become one of the defining features of the Oskemen half marathon. The route is relatively flat and, as runners describe it, fast, while scenic views of the Irtysh River make the distance not only competitive but also visually striking.

“We see the partners of the race not simply as sponsors, but as co-creators of a major regional event. Bank RBK’s support is important to us not only as a contribution to the prize fund, but also as a sign of trust in the idea behind the half marathon. Partnerships like these undoubtedly help develop sport, bring people together and create a festive atmosphere in the city,” said Maksut Zhapabayev, a representative of the organizing committee of KAZ Minerals Half Marathon Oskemen 2026.

The success of a region depends not only on economic growth and infrastructure, but also on people who strive to develop, stay healthy, set ambitious goals and achieve them together. For Oskemen, the half marathon is an opportunity to establish itself as a city of active, strong, and caring people.

Bank RBK wishes all participants of the half marathon an enjoyable race, the right mindset, vivid emotions and memorable victories. May this event become another reminder that sport has the power to unite people, inspire achievement and make life brighter, healthier and stronger for everyone involved.

License No. 1.2.100/245/41 issued by the Agency for Regulation and Development of the Financial Market on April 5, 2021.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Bank RBK successfully issued Eurobonds in the amount of US$300 million.