Investing in health: Bank RBK supports Juldyz Kenan, a medical device manufacturer

Founded in 1993, Juldyz Kenan has been supplying the Kazakhstani healthcare system with sterile medical devices for over 30 years and is today rightly considered one of the industry leaders. The company manufactures a wide range of products—from nasal cannulas and catheters to complex central venous catheters—while maintaining full control over every stage of production: from design and clinical testing to sterilization and packaging.

In 2024, Juldyz Kenan Co., Ltd. signed a special investment contract with the Ministry of Industry and Construction of the Republic of Kazakhstan and was included in the national pool of investment projects.

Today, the company supplies disposable sterile medical devices to more than 2,376 healthcare facilities in Kazakhstan, producing over 4.5 million units per year. Due to the investment project, the product range has expanded to 153 items, and the company’s products are already being exported to various CIS countries.

Developing domestic production of medical devices is a key factor in the sustainability of the national healthcare system and the country’s economic independence. We are pleased to support Juldyz Kenan Co., Ltd.—a company with strong expertise, a high standard of quality, and a long-term development strategy. The implementation of this project contributes to import substitution, increased access to medical products for Kazakhstani citizens, and the creation of new jobs. For Bank RBK, participation in such initiatives is a contribution to the health of the nation and the sustainable development of Kazakhstan’s economy, noted Natalya Akentyeva, Chairman of the Management Board of Bank RBK.

Due to the support of Bank RBK, the company received financing for the construction of a new full-cycle production complex in the Alatau Innovation Technology Park special economic zone in Almaty. This 7,000-square-meter facility houses modern production lines, laboratories, and warehouses that comply with the international quality standard ISO 13485, as verified annually by audits of European experts.

The project's implementation will ensure a full cycle of medical device production in Kazakhstan, increase the availability of high-quality products for medical institutions, and reduce dependence on imported supplies. This is particularly important during emergencies or pandemics, when the healthcare system requires a guaranteed supply of medical devices.

Baglan Bakkulova, CEO of Juldyz Kenan Co., Ltd., noted the high level of partnership with the Bank:

Bank RBK's support has been a significant milestone in our company's development and the implementation of our strategic objectives to expand medical device production in Kazakhstan. We highly value the bank's team's professionalism, transparent processes, and constructive approach at every stage of our collaboration. Due to this financial support, we were able to implement an investment project aimed at improving product quality, creating new jobs, and providing the country's medical institutions with reliable and affordable products. For us, this partnership is based on trust and shared responsibility for developing the industry and strengthening the healthcare system, the company's director emphasized.

Due to the investment project, the company ensures uninterrupted supplies of medical products under the Single Distributor's product range for healthcare needs, implements modern internal quality control systems, and promotes the development of related industries. The project also contributes to the creation of new jobs, the training of in-demand specialists, and the strengthening of the country's export potential.

Juldyz Kenan's support is another example of how Bank RBK is supporting the development of strategically important sectors of the economy, technological modernization of production, and strengthening the national healthcare system.

License No. 1.2.100/245/41, issued by the Agency for Regulation and Development of the Financial Market of the Republic of Kazakhstan on April 5, 2021