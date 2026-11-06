Investing in copper foil manufacturing: Kazakhstan set to build new plant

According to the Government press service, talks focused on bilateral industrial investment, attracting advanced foreign technology, and establishing high-value-added production.

In particular, the parties reviewed a project to build a plant manufacturing copper foil using Kazakhstan-made cathode copper. The copper product is in high demand for manufacturing batteries, energy storage systems, and modern microelectronics. Domestically produced copper foil could also be used for the Data Center Valley project in the Pavlodar region.

The meeting emphasized relying on Kazakh raw materials, developing local technical talent, and integrating finished products into global supply chains.

Nurlybek Nalibayev emphasized that the Kazakhstan Government strongly supports transitioning from a raw-material export model to deep industrial processing and value-added manufacturing.

The talks concluded with Londian Wason and NAIKAN Ltd. signing a partnership agreement for the plant construction project in Kazakhstan.

As written earlier, Kazakhstan's exports of finished and processed goods rose 18%.