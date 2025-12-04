Investigation underway after search completed in fire-hit residential buildings in Hong Kong

Removed materials will be returned to use after approval under new safety rubrics to be issued by the government next week, said Bernadette Linn, secretary for development of the HKSAR government.

The blaze had claimed 159 lives by 2 p.m. on Wednesday, with 31 people still missing, the Hong Kong Police Force said at a press briefing earlier Wednesday. A total of 140 bodies had been identified, said the police, adding that the victims were aged between 1 and 97 years old.

The police have completed the search for remains inside all seven fire-hit buildings, and will expand the search to the vicinity to check for remains under scaffolding that collapsed in the flames.

This will be conducted under safe conditions, involving the careful removal of scaffolding and ashes, which will require additional time, according to the police.

The police on Tuesday arrested six people linked to a contractor responsible for installing fire safety equipment for allegedly deceiving the Fire Services Department that fire alarms would work during maintenance for the Wang Fuk Court buildings.

The police have also launched inquiries into alleged document forgery related to the use of renovation materials.

More financial support is on the way, with the HKSAR government rolling out tax relief and fee waivers for those affected. Local data showed that by Wednesday noon, the disaster-relief fund for Wang Fuk Court residents had accrued 2.4 billion Hong Kong dollars (about 308 million U.S. dollars).

Targeted support has extended to healthcare and education. The Health Bureau is covering all medical, medication and rehabilitation costs for fire victims. Residents of the eight affected buildings in the complex, including foreign domestic helpers, will receive full public medical fee waivers until Dec. 31, 2026. The Education Bureau is providing 20,000 Hong Kong dollars in special aid to each student from Wang Fuk Court for school supplies or transportation.

The Hong Kong and Macao Work Office of the Communist Party of China Central Committee on Wednesday continued to ensure delivery of disaster-relief supplies, including protective goggles and waterproof gloves that the HKSAR government needs.

Previous batches of supplies from the Chinese mainland include emergency lighting equipment that aided the police in the search for remains.

