Investigation into Azerbaijan Airlines plane crash continues

Stressing that Kazakhstan is the country conducing the investigation, Karabayev said that “the first stage, that is the collection of materials, was completed”.

The second stage, that is analyzing the materials collected, is under way, he said, adding that “Under this work, our specialists together with foreign specialists engaged in the investigation visited Baku, Grozny and Rostov-on-Don”.

Karabayev added that all the materials relating to the crash are in Kazakhstan.

To note, the Azerbaijan Airlines plane which was flying from Baku to Grozny crashed near Aktau, Mangistau region, on December 25. The plane was carrying 67 people including 5 crew members. 38 people died and 29 survived as a result of the tragedy. Among the victims were six nationals of Kazakhstan.