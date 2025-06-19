International Textile Forum to be held in July in Dushanbe

Representatives from the textile industry of various countries, including manufacturers, investors, designers, as well as representatives of relevant ministries and international organizations, are expected to take part.

The forum will feature panel discussions, exhibitions, presentations of new technologies, and business meetings aimed at fostering cooperation.

Special attention will be given to sustainable development, environmentally friendly production, and expanding the export potential of Tajikistan’s textile sector.

As reported previously, Dushanbe is set to host the next meeting of the CIS Foreign Ministers Council.