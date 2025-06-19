EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    International Textile Forum to be held in July in Dushanbe

    13:11, 19 June 2025

    The International Textile Forum is scheduled to take place from 8 to 10 July in Dushanbe, the Ministry of Industry and New Technologies of Tajikistan announced, Khovar reports.

    Textile
    Photo credit: Khovar

    Representatives from the textile industry of various countries, including manufacturers, investors, designers, as well as representatives of relevant ministries and international organizations, are expected to take part.

    The forum will feature panel discussions, exhibitions, presentations of new technologies, and business meetings aimed at fostering cooperation.

    Special attention will be given to sustainable development, environmentally friendly production, and expanding the export potential of Tajikistan’s textile sector.

    As reported previously, Dushanbe is set to host the next meeting of the CIS Foreign Ministers Council.

    Tajikistan Central Asia Industry Exhibition
    Tatyana Kudrenok
    Tatyana Kudrenok
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All