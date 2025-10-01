ESPN reported that “Kylian Mbappé’s fourth Champions League hat-trick helped Real Madrid bounce back from their weekend derby thrashing,” noting the long journey to Almaty after a 5-2 loss to Atlético Madrid. Reuters similarly stressed Madrid’s swift recovery, writing: “Mbappé scored a hat-trick as Real eased to a 5-0 victory over Champions League debutants Kairat.”

Photo credit: Real Madrid FC's X account

Spanish outlets also underscored the French striker’s impact. AS described the match as a “rout” completed by goals from Camavinga and Brahim Díaz. Marca, under the headline “Mbappé soothes Madrid’s wounds”, highlighted how the forward “earned his second Champions League win against a spirited, but harmless Kairat,” praising Arda Güler’s creativity in midfield.

The game included moments of drama. ESPN recalled how “the buoyant Kairat crowd thought they had a moment to savour” when Valery Gromyko won a penalty, only for VAR to overturn the decision. Courtois was also forced into a fine save from Luis Mata’s volley before Madrid finished strongly.

Mbappé himself admitted that the team remains motivated by their earlier domestic setback. “We must never forget what happened on Saturday… My job is to help the team win matches and trophies. Three were very good, but I could have scored more,” he told Movistar Plus.

For international commentators, the match showcased Madrid’s resilience and underlined Kazakhstan’s growing role on the European football stage through Kairat’s debut appearance.

Earlier, Kazinform News Agency reported on Almaty’s Kairat facing Spanish giants Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League group stage.