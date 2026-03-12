International IDEA lauds Kazakhstan’s efforts to strengthen democratic institutions

During the meeting, the Kazakhstani ambassador briefed the IDEA leadership about the current stage of the constitutional reform in Kazakhstan aimed at strengthening the institutional balance, developing the system of checks and balances, and modernizing public administration.

The key areas of the reform, as well as Kazakhstan’s commitment to the principles of legal certainty and democratic legitimacy of the adopted changes were outlined.

Kevin Casas-Zamora, in turn, noted the systemic nature of Kazakhstan’s ongoing transformations as well as commended its efforts to further develop democratic institutions.

The sides highlighted the importance of continuing professional and expert dialogue in the field of institutional development and electoral processes.

Held in a constructive atmosphere, the meeting confirmed the mutual interest in further deepening cooperation.

Earlier today, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said if supported, the draft Basic Law is to pave the way for an entirely new, more efficient political system, that will drive sustainable development in the long-term.