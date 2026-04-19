International Festival “Dance Unites Us” coming to Tajikistan

Organized by Tajikistan’s Ministry of Culture, the festival marks two major milestones: the 35th anniversary of Tajikistan’s independence and the 110th anniversary of legendary dance master and People’s Artist of the Soviet Union, Ghaffor Valamatzade.

The event aims to strengthen cultural ties with international partners, encourage artistic exchange, and showcase Tajikistan’s rich traditions to a global audience. In addition to performances, the program will feature a scientific conference dedicated to Valamatzade’s creative legacy.

The festival’s official opening ceremony will take place on April 30 at the Sadriddin Ayni Tajik State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater, setting the stage for several days of vibrant performances and cultural dialogue.

Earlier, it was reported that South Korea’s first lady Kim Hea Kyung had attended a K-pop dance contest in Manila.