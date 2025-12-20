International Arabic Language Day celebration held in Astana

Organized jointly with the Embassy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in Kazakhstan and supported by embassies of Arab states, the exhibition brought together more than 300 participants. Guests were introduced to the cultures of Algeria, Egypt, Jordan, Iraq, Qatar, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Morocco, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Palestine and Saudi Arabia.

Addressing the participants at Maqsut Narikbayev University, where the event took place, Chairman of the Board Talgat Narikbayev spoke about the historical role of the Arabic language in the region.

“The Arabic language occupies a special place in the history of our region. For centuries, the Kazakh steppe was part of a shared cultural and intellectual space in which Arabic functioned as the language of science, philosophy, law and scholarship. These historical and cultural connections remind us that languages are not merely tools of communication, but bridges between civilizations,” he said.

Photo credit: Diana Bizhanova / Kazinform

Embassy stands offered visitors national beverages, sweets and traditional refreshments, while also presenting academic materials, including books for learning Arabic and publications about the history and culture of the represented countries. Students and guests were able to learn more about the Arabic language and the cultural traditions of the participating states.

Interactive activities were also available throughout the exhibition. Visitors could have their names or chosen words written in Arabic calligraphy, try traditional henna painting, and take part in a virtual tour of Mecca using VR headsets.

Photo credit: Diana Bizhanova / Kazinform

Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Kazakhstan Faisal Hanif Al-Qahtani noted the active participation of young people and the importance of the Arabic language for the region.

“On December 18, 1973, the Arabic language officially became the sixth official language of the United Nations. We see that many young people are participating in this event, and I am very pleased to observe their interest — some of them also speak Arabic. Central Asia is important for the Arabic language, as many scholars originated from this region, including Abu Nasr al-Farabi, who is widely known throughout the Muslim world,” he said.

Photo credit: Diana Bizhanova / Kazinform

To note, Arabic is spoken by more than 450 million people worldwide and has official status in around 25 countries.

