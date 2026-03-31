Instagram tests paid “Plus” subscription with new Story features

One of the most notable features allows subscribers to view a Story without the account owner knowing they watched it. Users who subscribe will also be able to see how many people have rewatched their own Stories.

The paid plan adds more customization options for sharing Stories. Subscribers can create unlimited audience lists, allowing them to organize followers into different groups and choose exactly who can see each post. Currently, users can only share Stories publicly or with a single Close Friends list.

Other features include extending a Story for an extra 24 hours and spotlighting a Story once per week to increase its visibility at the front of followers’ Story feeds. Subscribers will also be able to send an animated “Superlike” reaction to Stories and search their Story viewer list to check quickly if a specific person has watched their post.

Prices vary by country. Screenshots shared by users show the subscription costing about $2.20 per month in Mexico, around $2 in Japan, and about $1.07 in the Philippines.

Meta says it will continue testing Instagram Plus before deciding whether to expand the subscription to more markets.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Indonesia banned social media for under 16, first in Asia.