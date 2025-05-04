Injured whooper swan rehabilitated in E Kazakhstan

The natural landscape and architectural-ethnographic museum-reserve of the region, which includes the zoo, reported the rehabilitation success.

The swan was found in the fall of 2023 near the village of Novo-Azovoye in the Ulan district. The bird had become entangled in fishing nets, and upon examination, six pellets were found in its body, along with a displaced thigh fracture. Preliminary information indicated that it had been shot.

The injured swan was transferred to an animal rights organization and later to the Oskemen Zoo. According to experts, it was a female of the rare species listed in the Red Book of Kazakhstan.

“The veterinarian initially didn’t give much hope for its recovery. However, after a course of treatment and rehabilitation, the swan was able to bear weight on its injured leg. It’s now feeling stable,” zoo officials clarified.

During the winter, the swan was under supervision, and in the summer, it was moved to an enclosure where it shares space with a crane and flamingos—birds that also underwent long rehabilitation after injuries.

“All of the animals in the enclosure were injured in the wild. For example, the flamingos were found weakened during migration, and the crane was found injured near the town of Serebryansk. These birds can’t return to the wild, but under human care, they continue to live,” zoo staff explained.

The swan, named Aza after the place where it was found, has adapted to its new environment and has even laid an egg.

As reported earlier, an Indian crested porcupine has been caught on a trail camera at the Ile Alatau National Park in Kazakhstan.