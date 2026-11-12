Inflation rises to 2.8% in Oct. as energy prices climb 12.2% in Germany

Energy prices rose 12,2 percent compared to the same month last year, while food prices rose 0,4 percent, remaining below overall inflation.

Goods prices rose overall by 3 percent year-over-year, with consumer goods rising by 4,7 percent, driven primarily by higher energy prices, and durable goods by 0,3 percent.

In the services sector, prices increased by 2,5 percent compared to October 2025. Rental prices, which rose by 1,9 percent year-over-year, also contributed to the overall inflation trend.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that inflation in the eurozone accelerated to 4% in October, its highest level in three years, as energy prices surged amid the conflict in the Middle East.