Indonesia’s Mount Semeru erupts sending hot clouds nearly 4 miles

The eruption occurred at 5.54 am (2254GMT Friday), with hot clouds traveling southeast toward the Besuk Kobokan river area, Antara News reported, citing a Semeru Observation Post official.

Ash drifted toward the north and northeast, forming a thick gray column rising 2,000 meters (6.561 feet) above the summit.

A second eruption followed at 7.25 am, producing an ash plume 1,500 meters above the peak. Seismic monitoring recorded significant volcanic tremors during both events.

Located along the border of Lumajang and Malang regencies in East Java province, Semeru remains at Level III Alert status, Indonesia’s second-highest warning level.

The Center for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation has urged residents and visitors to avoid activities within 13 kilometers (8 miles) of the crater in the southeast sector, particularly along the Besuk Kobokan river.

Authorities also warned against approaching riverbanks within 500 meters, citing the risk of lava flows and expanding hot clouds that could reach 17 kilometers from the summit.

Indonesia sits on the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” a zone of frequent seismic activity, and has more than 120 active volcanoes.

No immediate reports of major damage followed the eruptions.

Earlier, it was reported Indonesia’s Mount Semeru erupts five times, ash rises 1,000 meters.