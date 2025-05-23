Indonesian Embassy to open in Mongolia

At the meeting, Speaker of the People’s Consultative Assembly Ahmad Muzani emphasized that the official visit of the Foreign Minister of Mongolia to Indonesia is highly important in deepening the longstanding friendly relations between the two countries and enriching cooperation between the highest legislative bodies with new content.

Foreign Minister Battsetseg noted that bilateral relations and cooperation between the two countries have actively expanded in recent years and informed that her official talks with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Indonesia were held successfully. The Foreign Minister of Mongolia noted that the two sides agreed to closely collaborate on mutually exempting visa requirements for the citizens of the two countries, concluding an Air Service Agreement, and facilitating the export of meat and meat products from Mongolia.

Foreign Minister Battsetseg underlined that, commemorating the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Mongolia and the Republic of Indonesia, the two sides agreed to elevate relations to a new level. The Minister also noted that Indonesia’s decision to open an Embassy in Mongolia opens a new chapter in bilateral relations and is a crucial step in bringing tangible results.

At the meeting, the two sides noted that this meeting was important for strengthening the traditionally friendly relations and cooperation between the parliaments of Mongolia and Indonesia, and defining future areas of cooperation. The two sides concluded that this meeting represents a key step in deepening bilateral relations, which are based on common democratic values, between the two countries.

