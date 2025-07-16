Indonesian authorities foil illegal trade of 438 endangered animals in East Java

The operation took place earlier this month, when the intelligence team from the Law Enforcement Sub-Directorate of the Water Police Directorate, under the East Java Regional Police, inspected a truck at Tanjung Perak seaport. The truck was registered as carrying only mobile phone accessories, but upon inspection, officers discovered 438 animals hidden inside without any official documentation.

"This is not just a law enforcement operation. It is a measure to save lives, maintain ecological balance, and affirm that Indonesia is serious about protecting its biodiversity," Patria said.

"We are not just confiscating animals, but saving the nation's biological heritage. This is a firm warning to those involved in the illegal wildlife trade. We monitor, fight, and take action," he said.

