Indonesia strengthens food security with self-sufficiency in eight key commodities

The minister said the achievement covers rice, maize, large chillies, cayenne pepper, consumer sugar, chicken, eggs and shallots. According to him, some commodities now being exported.

Sulaiman noted that the Government Rice Reserve has exceeded 5 million tonnes, the highest level in the country's history. He also highlighted that the agricultural sector recorded 5.74 per cent GDP growth.

According to the minister, the results have been supported by measures including a higher government purchase price for unhusked rice, improvements in fertiliser distribution and lower subsidised fertiliser prices.

President Prabowo Subianto said food security remains a national priority, emphasising that a country's development depends on its ability to provide sufficient food for its population. He added that expanding productive farmland, improving water management and supporting farmers remain key elements of Indonesia's agricultural policy.

Earlier, it was reported Indonesia becomes the first country in the world to introduce biodiesel containing 50% palm oil.