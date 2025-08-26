Indonesia drafts new rules to cut carbon emissions in mining areas

The ministry is formulating environmental management standards for mining operations, with a particular focus on carbon emission reduction.

Julian Ambassadur Shiddiq, director of mineral and coal program development at the ministry, underscored the need for clear standards and compensation mechanisms.

He said that many Indonesian products are currently restricted due to their perceived environmental unfriendliness. Therefore, it is important to develop environmental management standards in mining areas.

