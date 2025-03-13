Indonesia aims for 100% waste management by 2029

Minister of Environment and Forestry Hanif Faisol Nurofiq said one of the prioritised steps will be to close all landfills using outdated open dump technology. The plan is to close 343 such sites, with the first 37 closing as early as the next six months.



According to the National Waste Management Information System, Indonesia has 32.6 million tonnes of waste generated in 301 districts and cities in 2024 alone. This is reported by Vietnam News Agency (VNA).



The government's new measures are aimed at creating a sustainable recycling system across the country.



