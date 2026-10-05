Indonesia accelerates its energy transition by building 15 solar power stations

The head of the Government Communications Agency (Bacom), Muhammad Qodari, stated that the power stations will be built in the provinces of East Java, Central Java, West Java, Bali, and the Riau and Bangka Belitung islands.

The 100 GW solar energy development programme was officially launched at a ceremony led by President Prabowo Subianto in Jembrana, Bali, on 25 August. Construction of the first 15 projects has already begun as part of this initiative.

According to Qodari, the projects will include land-based and floating solar power stations, with an estimated investment of 135 trillion rupiah (approximately US$7.5 billion), funded by national and international companies.

The aim of the initiative is to expand the use of new and renewable energy sources and reduce dependence on fossil fuels. The project also forms part of Indonesia’s efforts to meet its climate targets.

Currently, as the source indicates, the installed capacity of solar power stations in the country stands at 1.76 GW, whilst the total national electricity generation capacity reaches 108 GW. Indonesia’s solar energy potential is estimated at 3,294 GW.

Qodari added that the programme’s implementation could also create jobs for approximately 5.52 million people and contribute to local economic development.

The electricity generated by these power stations will be used to power the operations of micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), including fishermen who will use electric-powered boats. This initiative will also enable the expansion of electricity supply to regions that previously lacked access to this service.

Earlier, it was reported China connected its first 100-MW compressed carbon dioxide energy storage project to grid.