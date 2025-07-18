India’s new ambassador to Kazakhstan delivers copies of letters of credence

The meeting discussed the current state and prospects for expanding bilateral cooperation in the political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres.

The importance was emphasized of the schedule of high-level visits and the coordination of joint efforts to enhance the dialogue between Astana and New Delhi, informed the Ministry's press service.

The Kazakh Foreign Ministry said: “The diplomats expressed their readiness to continue close cooperation in multilateral formats, primarily within the UN, CICA, SCO, Central Asia – India Dialogue and other international platforms”.

The Indian ambassador expressed gratitude for the warm welcome and confirmed his readiness to make every effort to further strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries.

