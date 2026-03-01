India’s first domestic EV powertrain boost self-reliance

According to IANS, the 30-kW power class addresses the needs of India’s rapidly expanding electric passenger vehicle segment, including compact cars and fleet mobility platforms. Currently, a significant portion of high-performance electric vehicle (EV) powertrain systems and critical semiconductor-based components are imported, highlighting the strategic importance of domestic development.



Officials expect the indigenous system to reduce import dependency, lower production costs through localisation, and support scalable manufacturing aligned with national initiatives such as the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes. Secretary of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology S. Krishnan noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s "Make in India, Make for the World" vision is being realised through the development of advanced power electronics technologies.



Krishnan added that the shift from technology importing to technology development and exports is being reinforced by collaboration among research and development institutions, academia, and industry. The IDS integrates the electric motor and inverter into a single compact unit, replacing conventional separated configurations, and is expected to drive domestic intellectual property creation, accelerate start-up growth, and strengthen high-value EV manufacturing.



According to the government, successful adoption of the integrated drive system could significantly expand India’s EV supply chain, create opportunities for MSMEs in power electronics manufacturing, thermal systems, and control hardware, and enhance the country’s competitiveness in global semiconductor-based electric mobility solutions.

