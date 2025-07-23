India’s electronics exports rise 47%, led by strong demand from UAE and China

The United Arab Emirates and China are among the largest export destinations, with 8.09 per cent and 3.88 per cent shares, respectively.



Officials noted that this diverse geographical spread signals India’s deepening integration into high-value global markets and reinforces the country’s emergence as a competitive electronics production hub in Asia.



India also posted significant export growth in other key sectors. Ready-made garment (RMG) exports rose to US$4.19 billion in the same quarter, compared to US$3.85 billion during the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.



In the textiles sector as a whole, India’s RMG exports reached US$15.99 billion in FY2024–25, marking a 10.03 per cent increase from US$14.53 billion the previous year.



Marine product exports also saw robust performance, growing 19.45 per cent to US$1.95 billion in the first quarter of FY26.



Officials attribute the strong export momentum across electronics, apparel, and marine sectors to India’s emphasis on product diversification, improved logistics, and adherence to international quality standards, the source claims.



