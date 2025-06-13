India’s decade of climate leadership marked by record renewable energy growth

With 29.52 GW of renewable energy capacity added in a single year, India posted its highest-ever annual increase, bringing the total installed renewable capacity to 220.10 GW.



The data shows that between 2014 and 2025, solar energy capacity alone surged more than 25-fold, from 2.82 GW in 2014 to 71.78 GW in April 2025. In parallel, solar tariffs fell by 65 per cent, positioning India among the global leaders in low-cost solar power..



Moreover, a major milestone in India’s green transition is the National Green Hydrogen Mission, launched in 2023, which aims to establish 5 million metric tonnes (MMT) of annual green hydrogen production capacity by 2030.



Earlier, it was reported that India continues to hold its status as the world’s most populous country with 1.46 billion people living on its territory.