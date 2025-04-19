India's airports more than doubled in decade

Addressing the crowd in Hisar, Narendra Modi underscored the expansion of India’s aviation sector compared to the pre-2014 period. He pointed out that after nearly seven decades of independence, India had only 74 functional airports. “Imagine, just 74 airports in 70 years! Today, that number has more than doubled to over 150 airports,” he remarked, showcasing the accelerated infrastructure growth.

Prime Minister also highlighted the booming demand for air travel in India. Modi noted that aviation services now cover over 600 routes, and the country continues to break records in passenger numbers annually.

Officials expect the project to be finished in the next two years. As for the Hisar-Ayodhya route, reports confirm twice-weekly flights, in addition to thrice-weekly services to Ahmedabad, Jaipur, and Chandigarh, marking a major step for development of country's airport network.

