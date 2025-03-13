India's 2nd largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles keen on expanding into Kazakhstan market

The issue was discussed at a meeting of Ambassador of Kazakhstan to India Nurlan Zhalgasbayev with Yash Pal Sachar, Vice President of Ashok Leyland.

The sides explored the options for possible cooperation.

The Indian company is studying the prospects for entering the Kazakh market by opening an official distribution center, as well as gradual localization of production in Kazakhstan.

The Indian side also expressed interest in implementing investment projects in pharmaceuticals, food production, defense and hospitality. For this purpose, Ashok Leyland is ready to raise its own funds.

In turn, the Kazakh Ambassador spoke about the main advantages of investment climate of the country, as well as the measures of state support for foreign investors, and invited them to participate in Astana International Forum slated for May 2025.

The Indian side accepted the invitation and promised to actively participate in the Forum.

Ashok Leyland, the flagship of the Hinduja Group, is the 2nd largest commercial vehicle manufacturer in India, 3rd largest bus manufacturer in the world and 13th largest truck manufacturer. Headquartered in Chennai (Tamil Nadu), it has seven plants in India, a bus manufacturing plants in Ras Al Khaimah (UAE) and in Leeds (UK).

