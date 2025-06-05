Indian teenager develops app that identifies heart disease in seconds

The technology has been tested on 18,500 patients across India, achieving an accuracy rate of over 96 per cent. Siddarth is also the CEO of his own company and managed to develop the AI app in just eight months.



The primary goal of the app, according to Siddarth, is to create a tool that can help a large number of people through non-invasive screening procedures. The app listens to heart sound recordings, using noise cancellation to identify anomalies that could indicate cardiovascular diseases such as arrhythmias, early signs of heart failure, valve problems, and indicators of coronary artery disease.



To use the app, the user simply places their phone near their chest, and the data is sent to an AI that processes and analyses it. Siddarth emphasised that the app is not intended to replace medical tests but rather to identify at-risk patients who require further examination. He has visited hospitals in India to test the technology firsthand and engage with doctors and patients.



Looking ahead, Siddarth is working on expanding the app's capabilities. The next step in the project is to train the AI to listen to lung sounds and detect conditions like pneumonia and pulmonary embolism.



