    India, US sign 10-year defense pact to boost security ties

    12:12, 1 November 2025

    The United States and India signed a landmark defense agreement on Friday, marking a major step toward strengthening strategic cooperation amid efforts to ease recent tensions between the two nations, reports a Kazinform News Agency correspondent.

    India, US sign 10-year defense pact to boost security ties
    Photo credit: X/@SecWar

    US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh inked the Framework for the US-India Major Defense Partnership during the ASEAN summit in Malaysia. The ten-year accord aims to deepen intelligence sharing, joint defense technology development, and military coordination.

    Hegseth described the deal as “a cornerstone for regional stability and deterrence,” adding that it provides “a roadmap for deeper and even more meaningful collaboration ahead.”

    Singh called the meeting with his US counterpart “fruitful,” saying the new framework “will usher in a new era” of defense cooperation. He noted that it reflects a “growing strategic convergence” between New Delhi and Washington, particularly in the Indo-Pacific region.

    The accord follows months of strained ties after Washington imposed tariffs on Indian exports. Both sides have since worked to restore trust. Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked US President Donald Trump for his Diwali greetings, pledging to strengthen cooperation in combating terrorism while downplaying trade disputes.

    Previously, it was reported Kazakhstan aims to boost its trade and investment partnership with the U.S.

