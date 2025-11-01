India, US sign 10-year defense pact to boost security ties

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh inked the Framework for the US-India Major Defense Partnership during the ASEAN summit in Malaysia. The ten-year accord aims to deepen intelligence sharing, joint defense technology development, and military coordination.

Hegseth described the deal as “a cornerstone for regional stability and deterrence,” adding that it provides “a roadmap for deeper and even more meaningful collaboration ahead.”

I just met with @rajnathsingh to sign a 10-year U.S.-India Defense Framework.



This advances our defense partnership, a cornerstone for regional stability and deterrence.



We're enhancing our coordination, info sharing, and tech cooperation. Our defense ties have never been… pic.twitter.com/hPmkZdMDv2 — Secretary of War Pete Hegseth (@SecWar) October 31, 2025

Singh called the meeting with his US counterpart “fruitful,” saying the new framework “will usher in a new era” of defense cooperation. He noted that it reflects a “growing strategic convergence” between New Delhi and Washington, particularly in the Indo-Pacific region.

The accord follows months of strained ties after Washington imposed tariffs on Indian exports. Both sides have since worked to restore trust. Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked US President Donald Trump for his Diwali greetings, pledging to strengthen cooperation in combating terrorism while downplaying trade disputes.

