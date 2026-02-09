India sets sights on space: First crewed mission by 2027

As reported by ANI, experts confirmed that the Gaganyaan human spaceflight mission remains on track for 2027, subject to successful completion of preparatory milestones. The programme includes three uncrewed test missions, designed to validate critical systems before astronauts are sent into orbit.



He also revealed that Chandrayaan-4 and Chandrayaan-5, both approved programmes, are planned as crewed missions to the Moon, marking a major expansion of India’s lunar ambitions. If current schedules are maintained, both missions are expected to be launched by 2028.



According to the source, technical activities across all missions are progressing in line with projected timelines. While exact launch dates for the uncrewed Gaganyaan flights have not yet been finalised, engineering and systems integration work is ongoing.



A key focus of India’s future space strategy is the development of reusable launch vehicle technology, which officials say will significantly reduce costs and improve mission sustainability.



Beyond exploration, India’s space programme is closely linked to national development goals. Authorities have set an ambitious target to increase the contribution of the space sector to the national economy from around 2 per cent to 8 per cent, positioning space technology as a driver of innovation, services and economic growth.



Officials emphasised that India’s space efforts are designed to serve national priorities, strengthen technological self-reliance and deliver practical benefits to citizens, while steadily expanding the country’s presence in human spaceflight and deep-space exploration.



If achieved, the planned milestones would place India among a small group of nations capable of conducting independent human missions to low Earth orbit and the Moon, reshaping its role in the global space landscape by the end of the decade.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Indian scientists had developed a single-unit solar device.