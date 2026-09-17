India secures global leadership as world’s largest vaccine producer

Jitendra Singh, the Minister of State for Science and Technology claimed that over the past decade India has aggressively strengthened its epidemic preparedness, fueled by a rapidly expanding bioeconomy, a robust scientific ecosystem, and cutting-edge development networks. He made the remarks at the New Delhi reception for the Board of Directors and Investment Committee of the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI).

The growth is backed by impressive data. India’s biotechnology sector has seen exponential expansion, with the national bioeconomy surging 18 percent year-on-year to reach $195.3 billion in 2025.

According to Singh, the most transformative shift has occurred within the vaccine industry itself. India has successfully transitioned from being a high-volume manufacturer of low-cost generics to a full-cycle innovation hub. The country now possesses end-to-end capabilities spanning foundational scientific research, advanced clinical trials, innovative biological drug development, and mass manufacturing.

Today, Indian-made vaccines protect populations in more than 100 countries. India currently drives approximately 60 percent of global vaccine production, with domestic manufacturers supplying over 65 percent of the World Health Organization’s (WHO) total requirements for routine immunization programs globally.

Earlier, it was reported that Indian scientists had developed a ‘smart’ cancer drug designed to target tumor cells.