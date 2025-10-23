India rises to ninth place globally in forest area

According to ANI, the country has also retained its position as the world’s third-largest gainer of forest area annually, underscoring the success of its long-term environmental strategies.



Announcing the milestone on social media, Bhupender Yadav, India’s Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, described the result as a testament to the government’s efforts to balance ecological preservation with development needs.



Yadav credited the progress to policies implemented under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, including initiatives for forest protection, afforestation and community participation. The Prime Minister’s nationwide campaign "One Tree in the Name of Mother” has encouraged millions of citizens to plant and protect trees, strengthening grassroots engagement in environmental protection.



According to Yadav, India’s forest expansion reflects a growing culture of collective environmental responsibility. Large-scale plantation drives by state governments, alongside national planning and conservation policies, have contributed to a greener landscape, he said.



