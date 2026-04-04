India paves the way: Roads build from crop waste

According to IANS, the process enables agricultural residues such as rice straw to be transformed into a binding agent through pyrolysis, which involves heating biomass in the absence of oxygen, producing an eco-friendly substance suitable for road-building applications.



Early trials have shown promising results. Experts confirmed growing industry interest and ongoing efforts to scale up the technology through wider adoption.



Union Minister Jitendra Singh highlighted the importance of the breakthrough, noting its role in strengthening resource efficiency and supporting national infrastructure development.



The initiative also provides a practical use for agricultural by-products, contributing to improved environmental management and more efficient resource utilisation. In addition to road construction, the innovation is expected to enable further applications, including pest control solutions and advanced carbon-based materials, supporting India’s sustainable economic growth.



Earlier, it was reported that India is launching the largest population census.