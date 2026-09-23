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    India launches space observation research centre in Assam

    05:35, 23 September 2026

    The foundation stone has been laid in Assam, a north-eastern state of India, for an advanced radar research complex for the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), TV BRICS reports. 

    India launches space observation research centre in Assam
    Photo source: Unsplash

    The advanced research centre will be equipped with modern radar systems and optical telescopes designed to track space objects and strengthen India’s space observation capabilities.

    The project is expected to contribute to the country’s efforts to improve space object monitoring and will also enable Assam to become part of the national ecosystem for space research.

    Earlier, it was reported that India would expand its space economy fivefold to nearly US$44 billion by 2033, aiming to turn advances in space science into high-skilled jobs, cutting-edge technologies, and innovative space-based applications. 

     

    Space Space exploration Science and Research Asia India World News
    Meruyert
    Meruyert Pernekulova
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