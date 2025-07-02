India launches national sports policy 2025 to become global sporting powerhouse

The policy was developed through an inclusive consultation process involving central ministries, state governments, national sports federations, athletes, technical experts, and public stakeholders.



Approved by the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the new policy replaces the National Sports Policy of 2001 and sets a comprehensive strategic direction to elevate India’s presence on the international stage, including a focused vision for the 2036 Olympic Games.



Key objectives include strengthening talent identification and training mechanisms, creating sustainable competitive leagues, and improving sports infrastructure across both rural and urban regions.



According to the source, the policy also prioritises the development of world-class coaching, athlete support systems, and the adoption of advanced sports science and technology to enhance performance.



