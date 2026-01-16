India launches 12 new ecotourism destinations

According to News9, a media partner of TV BRICS, the state’s Forest Department has prepared a comprehensive plan, which is expected to be submitted to the local government for approval in the near future.



Renowned for its unique biodiversity and breathtaking natural landscapes, Uttarakhand seeks through this plan to transform forest rest houses from basic accommodation facilities into fully fledged ecotourism centres. The initiative includes the development of dedicated walking and trekking trails and nature exploration routes, as well as linking nearby attractions to offer visitors a rich and interactive travel experience.



The new scheme is based on the concept of “integrated tourism circuits” rather than the development of isolated sites. This approach is expected to help extend tourists’ length of stay, improve access to lesser-known destinations, and create new jobs. Each destination’s identity will be shaped by its distinctive features, whether cultural, heritage-related, environmental, or scenic.



According to Forest Department officials, priority will be given to upgrading existing infrastructure, including rest houses and nature trails, while highlighting the historical and cultural dimensions of each site. Visitors will have the opportunity to take part in a range of activities such as birdwatching, wildlife observation, nature walks, and community-based tourism initiatives.



The project is expected to help reshape Uttarakhand’s tourism landscape, positioning the state as a model for sustainable tourism in India by striking a careful balance between environmental protection and economic growth.



In the context of environmental efforts by BRICS countries, the Chinese city of Hangzhou has secured a place on the United Nations’ list of the world’s top 20 cities moving towards the Zero Waste goal. According to China Daily, a network partner, the city has successfully used digital technologies to manage resource recycling.



Meanwhile, Indonesia’s capital, Jakarta, has begun creating 267 small parks within residential neighbourhoods to improve air quality. This step aligns with other Indonesian projects aimed at converting waste into energy, as reported by ANTARA.



As part of the transition towards sustainable urban development, Egypt has started applying green building standards in 11 new cities, including the New Administrative Capital and New Alamein, to rationalise energy and water consumption, according to Sada El-Balad, a media partner of TV BRICS.



Earlier, it was reported that Vietnam had launched national tourism data platform.