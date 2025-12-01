Incheon International Airport expands automated immigration checks to 18 countries

The latest measure allows travelers from 14 additional countries, comprising the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Finland, Portugal, the Czech Republic, the Netherlands, Hungary, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Japan, Singapore, and the United Arab Emirates, to enjoy easy access to the automated passport control kiosks.

Previously, only travelers from Germany, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macao were eligible for the service.

The ministry said the list was based on factors such as whether South Korean nationals are granted similar access in the respective country, the level of people-to-people exchanges and diplomatic relations.

Around 40 percent of all foreign arrivals are expected to use the automated checks, according to the ministry.

Earlier, it was reported that the number of foreigners residing in South Korea surpassed 2.8 million for the first time in October.